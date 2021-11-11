Featured Local Job: Preschool Teacher

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has an opening for a Preschool Teacher, working out of Punxsutawney region for Early Intervention.

Full-time (185 days) professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires bachelor’s or master’s degree in early childhood education or special education with appropriate PA Instructional I or II Teaching Certificate. Experience with preschool children, experience writing IEPs, and knowledge of special education regulations preferred.

Application Deadline: November 12, 2021

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.