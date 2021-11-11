Harry Judson Miller, age 89, of Harrisburg, PA, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2021, at Carolyn’s Hospice Home, where he was for two days.

He previously resided with his daughter and son-in-law at their Harrisburg Residence.

Before that, he lived with his wife, Esther, in Hershey, PA, Franklin, PA, and Transfer, PA. They were married for 60 years.

Harry was born July 21, 1932, to Harry Thomas Miller and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Saxon in New Vernon Twp, Sandy Lake, PA.

He is preceded in death by his wife Esther Colwell, Son Larry G. Deeter, brother William Miller, and sister Anna May Grossman.

He served honorably in the Marine Corps from 1951-1954 as a Military Policeman during the Korea War Conflict. He received the National Defense Service Medal and the Gold Conduct Medal.

He was part of the 736th Platoon and Eighth Recruit Battalion at Paris Island S.C.

He is honored for his service on a Memorial Wall in Sandy Lake, PA. Harry retired after 42 years at Shenango Incorporated, Sharpsville, PA, and enjoyed reminiscing about his time there.

He enjoyed playing baseball when he was younger and later watching baseball and football. His team was the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He had a quiet strength and was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Esther Louise Colwell.

He was a caring and loving father to his sons Larry G. Deeter and to Steven L. Deeter, who survives, and his wife, Danette.

He was also a loving and devoted father to his daughter Kelly Miller Blair and her husband Raymond, who survive.

He will be greatly missed by his family, who loved him dearly. He is loved and remembered by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Harry will be interred at Fort Indiantown Gap with full military honors. Date and time to be determined.

The family wishes to thank all the staff and volunteers at Hospice of Central PA for their support and care. Especially Tasha, Missy, Chaplain Audrey, Liz, volunteer Joe, and the staff at Carolyn’s house in Linglestown.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Hospice of Central PA.

Please visit the Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania website to leave any messages for the family: https://obituaries.cremationofpennsylvania.com/obituaries.

