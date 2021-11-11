Local Author’s Novella to Be Adapted for the Big Screen

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local author will have the opportunity to see an adaptation of his novella hit the big screen.

Rimersburg native David Drayer’s self-published novella Attachment was recently optioned by Paperclip Pictures for a film adaptation.

According to Drayer, Attachment is a psychological horror story, based on a story of a disembodied spirit attaching itself to a person, a story which had been in his mind for years before he put it on paper.

“I once dated a woman who told me she knew someone that had happened to. I thought she was kidding at first, but she was very serious,” Drayer said.

“I started doing some research, and it turns out many people believe this happens. As a writer, my mind was reeling. I interviewed mediums and people who claim to have experienced such a thing.”

However, life and other projects got in the way for a time, and his version of the story sat on a back burner for a long time – until he moved back to the Clarion area and he became somewhat “haunted” by the idea itself.

“Shortly after I moved back to Clarion, I started having nightmares about this character. I mean, horrifying-afraid-to-go-back-to-sleep nightmares. So, I decided to try and actually write the story.”

The writing process for Attachment was both scary and enlightening, according to Drayer.

“This is not the kind of thing I normally write. I write literary fiction, slice-of-life. But, I approached it the same way, with the same authenticity that I do when I create any character, not trying to use tricks or scare tactics, just trying to tell the story as honestly as I can from this particular character’s point of view.”

Drayer said he barely slept during the months he worked on Attachment, but once he finished it and got it out for publication, the nightmares stopped and never returned.

Once the novella was complete, it was actually a free podcast Drayer had joined during the pandemic that started him on the path that led to a movie deal. The podcast featured producer Chris Goldberg of Winterlight Pictures who was looking for an original, horror/supernatural piece.

“I knew Attachment would be perfect.”

Drayer noted there were a lot of hoops to jump through in the following months, but he eventually got Attachment to Goldberg. Goldberg and Voyage Media then put Attachment on the market and Paperclip Pictures picked it up.

“My initial reaction was guarded optimism. I have had dozens of close calls over the years where one of my books was optioned for a movie or was on the verge of being bought by a huge publisher, but then, for some strange reason or another, it didn’t happen. That is always a violent punch to the gut, especially because the reason never had anything to do with the quality of the work. So, I was excited, of course, but I wasn’t popping open the champagne until contracts were drawn up and signed.”

According to Drayer, it started becoming more real when John Hyams, who directed the psychological thriller Alone, signed on to adapt the novella and direct it.

“He has a great track record as a director and is a master of creating suspense on screen, and there is a lot of that in Attachment. It is an edge-of-your-seat story.”

Drayer said the next step for the production crew is seeking lead actors for the film.

“Hopefully, a name actor with a following. There are a couple of excellent roles that will give an actor the opportunity to really showcase what they can do.”

Attachment revolves around a logical psychologist who is forced to face the horror of what’s happening to him, and in order to survive, he has to transcend his rationality and deal with the supernatural.

“Seeing that brought to the screen would be amazing. And, of course, I hope it becomes a huge hit and I have the opportunity to bring some of my other books and screenplays to the screen. I love movies and great films. I always have.”

His love of movies is part of what took him to L.A. when he first left the Clarion area years ago. While he started as a writer, the film industry was also a draw for him.

“I lived in L.A. for seven years and auditioned as an actor and wrote screenplays. I had some success with bit parts in television and film, but it was rough going. I also actually co-wrote and played the lead in an independent film called Sammyville back in 2000.”

However, Drayer noted the need to constantly “sell” yourself in L.A. made him uncomfortable.

“Plus, it took so many people and so much money for a movie to get made that I switched to writing novels and short stories because all I needed was my laptop and time to write. And it was a natural fit for me. I love reading and writing prose.”

Despite the difficulties, he never lost his passion for film, or his desire to see his own work in that medium, though.

“Over the years, I have followed the trades as much as possible and kept looking for a place where I might be able to pitch my books or some of the screenplays I have written.”

Looking to the future, Drayer said if things go well with the Attachment film adaptation, he might head back to L.A. for a while.

“There’s never a dull moment there, and I like the fast-paced lifestyle of big-city living.”

He noted he is always working on new ideas, with stories coming to him faster that he can put them on the page, and also still hopes to write a sequel to his first book, Strip Cuts, someday.

“The world has changed so much in the twenty years since the book was published. But, it is something I have to do. I don’t feel that blue-collar, working-class people are honestly portrayed these days. It’s all cliches and stereotypes. I want to tell the story of these people from their point of view. It’s an important voice in our country and it needs to be heard and explored.”

Strip Cuts was published in 2000, and he followed it up with Something Fierce in 2013, A Noble Story in 2014, Attachment in 2016, and Wayward Son: Travels and Reflections in 2018.

Drayer said he has also been focused more recently on stories revolving around his mother, who passed away in 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

“I come from a very close family and she was the very heart of it. She and I were always buddies. She had the best sense of humor and she had such faith in me.”

“She’s the reason I am a dreamer, and she is and always will be a part of any success I have.”

RELATED:

Clarion County Featured in Local Writer’s New Book

Local Author David Drayer Talks Books, Blogs, and Travel

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.