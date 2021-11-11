Local Woman Honors the Fallen, One Wreath At A Time

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – If Noreen Shirey has her way, the final resting places of 1,304 veterans in Clarion County will have wreaths this Christmas.

(Pictured above, from left: Kevin Allen, Noreen Shirey, and Mary Jo McFeely during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Clarion Cemetery.)

Shirey is a local volunteer coordinator for the organization Wreaths Across America, whose goal is to lay a wreath at the grave of every American veteran so they are not forgotten.

Wreaths Across America was founded in 1992 by Morrill Worcester, the owner of the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine.

Though originally the organization sponsored wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, it has now grown to include about 3,000 cemeteries across the nation.

Shirey told exploreClarion.com her son was in the Clarion Civil Air Patrol while in high school. One of their fundraisers is Wreaths Across America, and she had sponsored a wreath at the Arlington Cemetery.

“One year, I decided to look it up and see what was closest to Clarion,” said Shirey, finding a small cemetery in Tionesta with six veterans was the closest local Wreaths Across America group.

“As soon as I did, I decided I wanted to bring it here to Clarion,” she said.

(Volunteer firefighters from the Clarion and Limestone Fire Departments with Chuck, a trucker who volunteers his time to deliver wreaths from Maine to multiple locations.)

In 2019, Wreaths Across America began in Clarion County with just Clarion and IC Cemeteries in Clarion Borough. It has since grown to include 48 cemeteries in the area, including ten in Knox, 12 in Rimersburg, and 20 in Emlenton, as well as St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

“It was really, really well-received in 2019,” said Shirey. “A lot of people asked me for information. So, I had a meeting and invited people that were interested in doing it for their areas.”

Shirey herself is responsible for Clarion and IC, and added New Rehobeth, Old Seceder, and Salem (in Frogtown) Cemeteries this year.

“I didn’t think originally people would be okay with having a ceremony (in just one area) and then dispersing to other locations,” she said. “But, that is exactly what Rimersburg and Knox does. Knowing that, I said, ‘Maybe, I’ll offer to do more.’”

Currently, she needs 151 more sponsorships to get to 1,304.

“We’re hoping we get them all. We have in the last two years, but the more people that hear of it, the more it branches out,” said Shirey.

Shirey stated Wreaths Across America’s mission is to “remember the fallen, honor those who have served, and teach the next generation.”

“It’s not political; it’s all about remembering at the holidays. When you’re sitting down with your family, there’re many families that don’t have that member there,” she said. “Maybe they’re deployed, or they didn’t come home, or already passed away.”

Shirey likes to be involved in volunteer activities, and for her, Wreaths Across America is another way to make an impact in her community.

“I just like to be involved, and I like to see the community come together rather than be divided,” she said. “I think this is a good thing to teach kids about, and I think this is a good thing for the community to feel positive about where they live and where they came from.”

A lot of her inspiration comes from her father, a veteran who passed away in 1989.

“It’s just a way to honor my dad,” remarked Shirey. “He would have thought this was a good thing.”

(Pictured above: Boy Scout Parker Palmer saying thank you during a wreath placing ceremony.)

The wreaths will be placed on December 18, the congressionally-mandated National Wreaths Across America Day, in which over two billion wreaths will be placed around the country.

Shirey said there will be a ceremony at Clarion Cemetery at noon on December 18 before the wreath-placing, and she is looking for volunteers to place the wreaths in Clarion and the other cemeteries she is responsible for.

Those interested should attend the ceremony and then help place wreaths.

“We’re looking for people in those areas (New Rehobeth, Old Seceder, and Salem Cemeteries), too, that can help out,” said Shirey.

At last year’s event, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Forest/Armstrong) and Clarion Borough Mayor Brett Whitling spoke, followed by Richard Weaver, the father of the late Navy Petty Officer Wayne Richard “Rick” Weaver, a 1983 graduate of Clarion-Limestone who died on the USS Stark in 1987.

For his actions on the Stark, Weaver posthumously received a Purple Heart and the Navy and Marine Medal of Heroism.

Shirey stated Richard Weaver will speak again at this year’s ceremony.

“He’s (Richard Weaver) very much interested in the fact that we are teaching the next generation,” Shirey explained. “He wants people to understand that his son died for his beliefs, and he wanted to serve. He also doesn’t want him forgotten.”

Two local groups also fundraise for the local Wreaths Across America: the Clarion Civil Air Patrol and the First United Methodist Church Youth Group.

Shirey said the Civil Air Patrol was at Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market on Saturday, November 5, fundraising by soliciting sponsorships for wreaths.

Fundraising groups make $5.00 per wreath, paid directly to them by the national organization.

Sponsoring a wreath only costs $15.00. Those looking to sponsor wreaths at the Clarion, IC, New Rehobeth, Old Seceder, and Salem Cemeteries can do so here.

Shirey encourages anyone interested in volunteering or sponsoring a wreath to contact her at 814-229-6317.

