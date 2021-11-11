Police Investigating Theft in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating the theft of a lawnmower in Jenks Township.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a theft of a lawnmower in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the lawnmower, described as a red push mower, was stolen from a shed on Birch Street sometime between September 20 and November 7.

The victim is listed as a 67-year-old Marienville man.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

