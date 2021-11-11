Say What?!: Fox Sold to Peruvian Family as a Dog Captured Six Months After Escape

PERU – A fox sold to a Peruvian family by a vendor who told them the animal was a dog was captured by wildlife rescuers about six months after escaping from the home.

Maribel Sotelo said her family purchased their pet, named Run Run, from a street vendor who told them the animal was a Siberian husky puppy.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.