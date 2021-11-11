SPONSORED: McMillen’s Staff Can Help You Coordinate Your Rooms With Beautiful Flooring

 

Thursday, November 11, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Skippy 1CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – No matter what flooring surface you choose, McMillen’s staff can help you coordinate your rooms beautifully.

(Pictured above: McMillen’s #1 salesman – Skippy!)

From personal, friendly service to virtual shopping, McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet has all the options.

There is an extensive website showcasing all the major brands they carry along with informative articles on everything from how to choose the right flooring surface to how to clean those stubborn stains and spills.

IMG_2410 (1)

IMG_2411 (1)

Another popular option is the virtual option to “try on a floor” right from your computer or phone. This allows you to get a detailed visual of any floor you choose to see in any room you choose, all from the comfort of your own home.

To see McMillen’s Mannington products, go to floors.com/see.

To see McMillen’s Shaw products, go to the free Floorvana app where you can upload a picture of your room and try out endless flooring options.

Whichever option you choose you can count on a friendly staff, extensive knowledge of the products, expert installation, and a happy ending.

IMG_2400 (1)

Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.

11170367_838600766176241_3641155832734508198_n (1)

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.


