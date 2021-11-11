Teen Airlifted Following Crash Involving Amish Buggy on Route 28

WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local teen was airlifted to UPMC Altoona following a crash involving an Amish buggy and a passenger vehicle that took place on State Route 28 in Warsaw Township earlier this month.

According to police, the crash occurred on State Route 28 at its intersection with Eagles Nest Road around 4:52 a.m. on November 1.

Police say 19-year-old Mose Shetler, of Brockway, was operating a horse-drawn buggy at the intersection of Eagles Nest Road and State Route 28 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection before turning right onto Route 28.

According to police, Shetler’s buggy was then struck by a 2008 Pontiac G5, operated by 18-year-old Creed L. Knepp, of Brockway, that was traveling westbound on Route 28.

Shetler suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported via LifeFlight to UPMC Altoona.

Knepp was wearing a seatbelt. He suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport.

Jewell Towing, Warsaw Fire Department, and Jefferson County EMS also assisted at the scene.

Shetler was cited for a stop sign violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.