 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Teen Airlifted Following Crash Involving Amish Buggy on Route 28

Thursday, November 11, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

life-flightWARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local teen was airlifted to UPMC Altoona following a crash involving an Amish buggy and a passenger vehicle that took place on State Route 28 in Warsaw Township earlier this month.

According to police, the crash occurred on State Route 28 at its intersection with Eagles Nest Road around 4:52 a.m. on November 1.

Police say 19-year-old Mose Shetler, of Brockway, was operating a horse-drawn buggy at the intersection of Eagles Nest Road and State Route 28 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection before turning right onto Route 28.

According to police, Shetler’s buggy was then struck by a 2008 Pontiac G5, operated by 18-year-old Creed L. Knepp, of Brockway, that was traveling westbound on Route 28.

Shetler suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported via LifeFlight to UPMC Altoona.

Knepp was wearing a seatbelt. He suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport.

Jewell Towing, Warsaw Fire Department, and Jefferson County EMS also assisted at the scene.

Shetler was cited for a stop sign violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.