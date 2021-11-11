Truth in Nature Brings Guidance to Young Boys

Chad Kurtz, of Punxsutawney, felt a calling to help out his community and decided to act on it.

(Pictured above, from left: mentor Lester Bauer, Kelso Dolby, Brookville Program Director Chad Kurtz, Thomas Dolby, Elijah Keith, mentor Patrick Johnson, and founders of Truth in Nature Jeff and Carrie Davis)

“I’ve been a Christian for a while, and I felt I needed more than just going to church,” he told exploreClarion.com.

Browsing through Facebook, he found the answer, a non-profit organization called Truth in Nature.

Truth in Nature is an outdoor ministry that seeks to reach fatherless boys from the ages of 11 to 18 founded in 2009 by Jeff and Carrie Davis. Since its inception, it has grown and now has chapters in Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

To accomplish their aims, Truth in Nature takes young men and exposes them to outdoor activities such as hunting, hiking, and fishing.

The organization buys all the equipment, and there is no cost to participants.

“It’s also calling from my belief in Christ,” said Kurtz. “I have to go with what I feel in my heart and I (have) seen a calling for it and wanted to do more for my community and build our community up.”

Last year, Kurtz founded the Brookville chapter of Truth in Nature, and since that time, they have grown slowly and currently have two mentors and three young men under their care.

“I’m glad we’re growing slowly because it takes time to build that up,” he said. “If you end up with 20 boys at one time and only have a couple of mentors and don’t know what you’re doing, you’re going to be in trouble. I’m glad it grew like it did.”

A taxidermist by trade, Kurtz stated the focus of Truth in Nature is to take young men who need guidance in their lives and to show them how to become standup citizens.

“A lot of these kids come and they’re upset, they’re mad, they’re household is a mess,” he said. “So, they’re looking for an answer, and that’s what we’re trying to give them through nature, through God, and through mentorship.”

Coming from a fatherless household himself, Kurtz sees the need for these types of opportunities in his local area. He stated he has seen a lot of change in the boys he mentors in just a short amount of time.

“The one boy was in counseling for four times a month – wouldn’t deal with any males. We’ve had him for have a year now, and he’s just a happy kid,” said Kurtz. “We’ve seen a big change, and we only have three boys, and my one boy has changed considerably. He’s loving school, he’s accepting male attention, he’s accepting that males aren’t bad.”

Even after their time with Truth in Nature ends, Kurtz said the program can help the boys get jobs or play for their college.

“It’s the real deal,” he said. “It’s not just some fly-by-night organization. There’s 15 chapters, and some of the chapters have 20, 30 boys. This program takes it the whole way on.”

As a show of the structure of Truth in Nature, Kurtz said the organization obtained a building and a fishing nursery at Walter Dick Memorial Park in Brookville.

“We’re building that up,” he said. “That’s going to be our clubhouse and that fish hatchery, once we get it up, is going to be profiting our organization.”

Truth in Nature is looking for both more mentors and boys to join, explained Kurtz.

Any interested mentors should go the Truth in Nature website, where they can apply. Mentors must pass a background check, be part of a church, and be “walking with God,” said Kurtz.

For young boys wanting to get involved, Kurtz said to go on the website to the section for parents, which details how they can join the program.

Kurtz encourages anyone interested in Truth in Nature to contact him, and says no one should “be afraid to contact us.”

“Don’t give up calling us because you think your boy is not into the outdoors. Well, you know what, maybe he’ll learn to be in the outdoors,” he commented.

Since Truth in Nature is a non-profit, they are always looking for donations, which can be done through their website.

