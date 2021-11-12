A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers between 11pm and 4am, then rain and snow showers likely. Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday – Rain and snow showers likely before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

