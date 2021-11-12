Barry Spencer Brandt, age 65, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 8, 2021 at UPMC Northwest, following a brief illness.

Born October 30, 1956 in Franklin PA, he was the son of the late Paul W. Brandt and Helen G. Shawgo.

He married his high school sweetheart in 1974, the former Lynn Bachetti (usually referred to by him as “Lovie” or “Peanut”); she survives him and she will forever love and miss him.

In addition to his wife Lynn, Barry’s memory will also be forever held tight in the hearts of his son, Joshua Brandt of Hana, HI; his daughter, Kendra Perry and her husband, Thomas, of Seneca PA; and his four grandchildren, Shama Brandt (and his wonderful mother Megan Vernon) and Spencer, Michael, and Ava Perry.

He also leaves behind two deeply loved brothers and sisters-in-law (Don and Lana Sharp of Wittman AZ and Mike and Laurel [“Sissy”] Gombatz of Riva MD), a niece (Gwyneth Jones of Ocean View DE), three nephews (Rob Jones of Crofton MD, AJ Sharp of Anchorage AK, Ben Sharp [and Becky] of Barcelona Spain, plus 3 great-nephews Alex, Andrew, and Arthur Jones of Crofton MD.

To know Barry was to love him. Beneath his gentle, kind, and soft-spoken manner he was insightful, wise, and incredibly funny.

He was best known for his generosity and genuine desire to help anyone in need. He was an amazing and loyal friend. He loved his family fiercely and protectively; he was their rock and strength.

Barry was a beloved elder in the Oil City congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. His compassion and spiritual support brought countless comfort to many.

He was never too busy to listen to or help anyone in need. He was also well known for his enthusiastic and tireless work in his region’s LDC (Local Design Committee) for multiple building and construction projects.

Barry will be dearly missed forever by all those who knew him, worked or played with him, and loved him.

Barry was always busy with “projects.” He could build, repair, or fix anything.

He was a licensed auctioneer with many year’s experience and expertise in antiques and collectibles.

As an artist, he enjoyed plasma cutting, welding, forging, woodworking and metalworking. He was well-known for his unique, whimsical, one-of-a kind metal sculptures.

Barry loved an adventure. He and Lynn happily enjoyed travel and he especially loved the beach; his two favorite beaches on the planet were Bethany Beach, DE (where many cherished family memories were made) and Cancun, Mexico.

Barry was a certified SCUBA diver who enjoyed many Caribbean dive and snorkel vacations.

He was a water and snow skier, golfer, and an excellent photographer. He enjoyed gold-panning, treasure-hunting, parasailing and zip line adventures around the world.

But the greatest recent adventure of Barry’s life was the precious time he happily shared with his beloved 4 year-old grandson and namesake, Spencer. Those two were quite a pair!

With the enthusiastic motto of “Let’s do it!”, Barry and Spencer were often seen out and about in “Grandpa’s red truck”, laughing, telling stories, holding hands, feeding the geese, sharing a playground slide, throwing rocks in a creek, and many other “a’ventures” large and small.

One of the family’s greatest heartaches is knowing that sweet little boy will now grow up without that wonderful man’s continued daily presence in his life.

Barry will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he touched; his family will never be the same. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation – though a memorial service for him will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.