Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Loaded-Up Pretzel Cookies

Coconut, M&M’s, and salty, crunchy pretzels make these loaded cookies unlike any you’ve ever tasted!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



1 cup packed brown sugar2 large eggs2 teaspoons vanilla extract2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon salt2 cups miniature pretzels, broken1-1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut1-1/2 cups milk chocolate M&M’s

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla.

-In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in the remaining ingredients.

-Shape 1/4 cupfuls of dough into balls; place 3 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 12-14 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

