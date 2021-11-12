Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Loaded-Up Pretzel Cookies
Coconut, M&M’s, and salty, crunchy pretzels make these loaded cookies unlike any you’ve ever tasted!
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups miniature pretzels, broken
1-1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut
1-1/2 cups milk chocolate M&M’s
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla.
-In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in the remaining ingredients.
-Shape 1/4 cupfuls of dough into balls; place 3 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 12-14 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.
