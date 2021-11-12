Clarion Hospital Reports 72 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 72 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, November 11, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/10/2021: 16,655

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 14,010

Positives: 3,078

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/10/2021: 73,713

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 23,892

Positives: 8,819

Hospital Inpatients as of 11/11/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 8 patients. 0 suspected. 8 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 40 patients. 0 suspected. 40 confirmed. 5 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 11/09/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Additional Information: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its vaccination regulation (CMS Omnibus COVID-19 Health Care Staff Vaccination Interim Final Rule) on November 4. This rule mandates vaccination for all healthcare workers employed by an organization participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. This federal mandate applies to Butler Health System (the stay issued by the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit applies only to the OSHA rule. It does not apply to the CMS rule). Butler Health System must and will comply with the CMS rule.

