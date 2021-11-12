Clarion University Soccer: Moyer, Cross Named to All-PSAC West Squad

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced its postseason award winners in women’s soccer on Thursday afternoon and Clarion’s Alexis Moyer and Kylee Cross were both named to the All-PSAC West squad, with Moyer earning First Team honors and Cross earning Second Team honors.

“This is a much-deserved honor for both of these players,” said head coach Alexa Ream.

“They consistently make an impact for us, are leaders on and off the field, and show up every day to work their absolute hardest. They were so important to our growth and development as a team this fall, and I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

It is the third straight all-conference recognition for Moyer, who took home Third Team all-conference honors as a freshman in 2018, and Second Team honors as a sophomore in 2019.

It is, however, her first turn as a member of the First Team, which is in itself a historic accomplishment in recent years for Clarion. Moyer is the first non-goalkeeper to earn First Team All-PSAC West honors for Clarion since defender Melissa Alonzo made the First Team in 2005.

Always a consistent presence on the Golden Eagle back line, Moyer ranked fifth on the team in minutes played and added an assist in 2021.

Cross made Second Team All-PSAC West in her first true conference season in college, in large part because of her historic offensive exploits for the Golden Eagles. She set the program’s single-season scoring record with 15 points in 2021, while also setting the program’s single-season assists record with five helpers on the year.

She tied for the team lead with five goals in 2021, coming up just one goal shy of the program record of six set by Jill Miller in 2008. With six career goals, Cross is already in the top-10 in program history in career goals scored, despite playing just 19 career games.

