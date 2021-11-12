 

Commissioners Holding Public Auction on Saturday

Friday, November 12, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

1D4A7652-1024x683SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Board of Clarion County Commissioners will be holding a Public Auction on Saturday, November 13.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Preview and registration start at 8:30 a.m. The auction starts at 9:00 a.m. at the property shown above, located at 10866 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS: Filing Cabinets, Tables, Wooden Toy Box, Chairs, Desks, Sliding Glass Door, Freight Rollers, Dresser, Coat Stand, Compaq Server Rack Cabinet, Microwave Stand, Copier – Savin C9130, Vintage Courtroom Benches, Vintage Witness Chair, and Vintage Wooden Courtroom Chairs with padded seat.

VEHICLES: 2004 Ford Crown Victoria and 2010 Ford Crown Victoria.

TERMS: Valid Photo ID required to register. Cash or checks only. NO credit cards.

Bidders must pay for their purchases and take the purchases with them at the close of the auction. All items and vehicles are sold “AS IS/WHERE IS.”

For questions, call Clarion County Commissioners office at 226-4000 ext. 2704, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.


