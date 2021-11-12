Hearing Continued for Emlenton Woman Charged With Attempting to Break Into Apartment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton woman who is accused of attempting to break into an apartment in St. Petersburg was continued on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 19-year-old Audra Lee Lykins was continued on Tuesday, November 9, and is scheduled to resume at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23.

She faces the following charge:

– Criminal Trespass – Break into Structure, Felony 2

She is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an incident in St. Petersburg Borough in October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, a known victim reported that Audra Lee Lykins was observed attempting to break into her apartment on Railroad Street in St. Petersburg Borough, Clarion County.

The complaint indicates Lykins attempted to remove an air conditioner unit from the side window to enter the victim’s apartment, knowing she was not permitted to do so.

Lykins was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:10 a.m. on October 13.

