Joyce Yvonne Botts, 78, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord late Wednesday evening, November 10, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Joyce was born in Rockland on July 17, 1943. She was a daughter of the late Oliver P. Proper and Elsie Kuhls Proper Anthony.

She was a 1961 graduate of Oil City High School.

In her earlier years she had attended the United Brethren in Christ Church in Oil City.

Joyce enjoyed puzzle books, sitting around the campfire covered with a blanket, watching the deer, and always looked forward to family gatherings.

She married the love of her life, Robert Botts, on Nov. 3, 1962, and he survives.

Together they had five children, Joann Johnson and her husband, Dave, Shelly Tenney and her husband, Randy, Robert Botts and his wife, Julie, Ken Botts and his wife, Jamey, and Mike Botts and his special friend, Terri.

Joyce was a homemaker, and a wonderful mother and grandmother to her 16 grandkids and 25 great-grandkids.

She is also survived by her sister, Rita A. Nulph and her husband, Ford, of Rocky Grove, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Jenna Grace.

Friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rt. 257, Seneca, on Saturday (Nov. 13th) from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Gale Boocks, and Joyce’s grandson-in-law, Jeremy Johnston, officiating.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery in Oakland Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

