Mary (Yori) Blair, 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

She was born on March 21, 1933 in Rimersburg Pa., to Karl Stupka and Katherine Miketish.

Mary was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Rimersburg.

She worked as a custodian for over 20 years with the Redbank Valley School District.

She was a former member of the New Bethlehem Eagles, Brady’s Bend American Legion, Parker VFW Auxiliary, Petrolia Lions Club and the Young at Heart where she enjoyed going on their bus trips.

Mary loved being outside, she enjoyed gardening and riding her mower. She adored animals and especially enjoyed feeding the birds.

She collected pigs and has over 3,000 pigs in her collection.

Mary will be lovingly remembered for her love of sweets.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Andrew L. Yori, Jr and wife, Carolyn of East Brady and LeRoy Yori of West Freedom; her daughters, Marilyn Lewis of Rimersburg; Lana Stromyer of Clarion, Tammy Johnston and husband, Timothy of Rimersburg; her step-sons, Kevin Blair and wife, Diana and Derek Blair; step-daughters, Lanette and Darcy; grandchildren, Kim Davis and husband, Larry, Robert Yori, Tom Lewis and wife, Linda, Lori Horton and husband, Phillip, Andrew D. Lewis, Kelli Yori, Kari Wiant and husband, Tim, Greta Maloney, Amy Bish and husband, Jerry, Adam Grube, and Lucas Johnston. Mary is also survived by her brothers, sisters, step-brothers and step-sisters; several great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Andrew Yori; her second husband, Warren “Dostie” Blair; a son, Robert Yori; a step-daughter, Corina Blair; and a grandson, Matthew Grube.

Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg with Rev. Gary Guntrum officiating.

Interment will be private in Herman Cemetery in Clarion County, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Reformed Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 419, Rimersburg, PA 16249 or to the New Bethlehem Ambulance Service, 518 Penn St, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Mary’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

