Mechanical Failure Leads to Crash on I-80 Near Corsica

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle’s mechanical failure led to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound in the Corsica area on Tuesday.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:32 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9.

Police say 38-year-old Gurpreet Singh, of Shawnee, Kansas, was operating a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer when the vehicle experienced a mechanical failure that resulted in a large amount of smoke, in Union Township, Clearfield County.

The smoke then obscured the vision of 69-year-old Oliver H. Scoff, of Brookville, who was operating a 2013 Toyota Tundra traveling behind Singh’s vehicle, and Scoff’s vehicle subsequently struck the rear of Singh’s vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and no injuries were reported.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company and Leadbetter Towing also assisted at the scene.

