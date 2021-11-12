Union School Board Tackles Finance Issues For Facilities Renovations

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Union School Board took a large step with their major facilities renovation goals, securing the services of Concord Public Finance to obtain a multi-million dollar loan.

In a special meeting after their work session on Thursday, November 11, the board voted to pay the Lancaster-based financial advisor $26,000.00 to issue a request for a bank loan for $4 million to finance the renovations.

Chris Gibbons, an advisor from Concord told the board that the loan would be for 15 years, and Concord would look at 20 different banks to ensure the best deal.

The $4 million loan was actually modified from an original proposal for a $6 million loan.

During Gibbon’s presentation, board member Steve Wiencek argued the board could get a better deal with a $4 million instead of a $6 million loan and make up the difference through ESSER funds.

“I would suggest you consider by using the amount that you borrow by using the ESSER funds that you have,” said Wiencek, “by utilizing your current fund balance for that and putting it back into the fund balance when you get the ESSER funds.”

It was noted the district is scheduled to receive $2.25 million in ESSER funds over the next three years. By taking Wiencek’s course of action, the district will save $75,000.00 due to lower interest payments.

Wiencek stated the fund balance was “substantial,” amounting to $7 to $8 million.

“It is a good approach if you are comfortable that amount of money out of your general fund,” said Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel. “It will take two or three years to get that ESSER money. Just so you’re aware, it’s not that we get one big lump sum payment, you get it over time.”

Reaction on the board to the proposal was very positive, with every board member agreeing with the proposal.

“I think if you put it in the perspective of your own personal life, it only makes sense,” said board member Jeff Shirey. “If you have money in the bank, you might as well use it.”

“Each dollar that you borrow, you’re going to repay it at a dollar twenty. If you use some of the money that we have, you’re going to save a significant amount of money over the scope of time,” said Wiencek.

Union School Board has only to finalize the contracts with McClure Company, the Harrisburg-based engineering firm they have been in negotiations with, to start the capital project.

During the work session, Kimmel presented a contract from McClure Company the district received on Tuesday, and said from apart a few grammatical errors, was mostly complete.

Kimmel said the contract will include a 200-kilowatt generator for Sligo Elementary, which has been an earlier point of contention in the board.

Addressing concerns from the board regarding supply chain issues, McClure Company representative Nick Minotti said, “One of the benefits I could say of McClure Company is we have really good relationships with HVAC suppliers wo we can get through those issues,” he said.

Minotti also said the energy savings McClure has factored into the contract are solid. He explained McClure reviewed the district’s 2019 electric bills to estimate their projected savings and said they will be monitoring future energy consumption as part of the contract.

The board is expected to vote on the finalized contract during their meeting on Thursday, November 18.

