PA Alcohol Law Review: The Difference Between BLCE and PLCB

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Sergeant Shawn P. Fischer, district office commander of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE), (pictured above) explained the work of the BLCE and the PLCB to members of the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday.

Fischer is commander of District 7 that includes the counties of District 7 includes Clarion, Forest, Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, Clearfield, Butler, Armstrong, and Indiana.

From November 1933 to July 1987, enforcement and licensing were performed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB). In July 1987, an act of legislation transformed the function of enforcement to Pennsylvania State Police and created the bureau of liquor control enforcement BLCE.

Fischer said priorities include combating underage drinking, alcohol abuse on college campuses, quality of life issues, and nuisance bars.

The role of BLCE enforcement of the Commonwealth Law relative to alcoholic beverages includes:

• Education

• Assistance to local law enforcement

• Enforcement of other statutes on licensed premises such as gambling, small games of chance, etc.

The role of the PLCB includes:

• Issue licenses and permits

• Provide legal opinions

• Provide grants

• Maintain and operate the state store system

Enforcement encompasses over 17,000 licenses establishments in Pennsylvania.

District 7 includes 849 liquor licenses, 61 types of licenses, and the majority of establishments fall into one of these five license categories:

* Restaurant,

* Eating place,

• Motel,

• Club, and

• Catering Club.

