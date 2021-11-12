Pennsylvania State Police Participate in ‘Click It Or Ticket’ Traffic Enforcement Program

CLARION CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police Troopers will once again be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Monday, November 15, through Sunday, November 28.

If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations – one for the traffic violation and the other for the seat belt violation.

During the “Click It or Ticket” program, Troopers will be adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the Commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws.

In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, Troopers throughout Troop C will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.

By buckling up and using child safety seats properly, you significantly increase your chances of surviving a crash. Pennsylvania law also stipulates that children under the age of 8 must be properly secured in a federally approved child safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle. Children aged 2 years and less ·must be in a rear-facing child seat.

To help parents safely transport children, The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks. These checkpoints serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered.

The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations:

Clarion County

Monday, November 22, 2021 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm

Clarion County, Clarion Township

Clarion Ford Dealership

1305 East Main Street, Clarion

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-226-1710

Clearfield County

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Clearfield County, Sandy Township

Spitzer Subaru

1891 Blinker Parkway, DuBois

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-371-4652

Clearfield County

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm

Clearfield County, Clearfield Borough

Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department

108 East Cherry Street, Clearfield

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-857-3800

Elk County

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Elk County, Ridgway Borough

PennDOT County Office

32 Saint Leo Avenue, Ridgway

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-776-6136

Forest County

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Forest County, Marienville Borough

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department

106 North Forest Street, Marienville

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-927-5253

Jefferson County

Wednesday, November 23, 2021 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm

Jefferson County, Punxsutawney Borough

Central Fire Department

301 East Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-938-0510

McKean County

Monday, November 22, 2021 from 1 0:00am to 2:00pm

McKean County, Smethport Borough

McKean County Children’s Advocacy Center

424 West Main Street, Smethport

Station Phone Number for Appointments:814-368-9230

Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.

For more information on car seat safety and to get a list of state police car seat safety inspection locations and dates, click on the “Public Safety” link at www.psp.state.pa.us.

