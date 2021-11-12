Pennsylvania State Police Participate in ‘Click It Or Ticket’ Traffic Enforcement Program
CLARION CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police Troopers will once again be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Monday, November 15, through Sunday, November 28.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations – one for the traffic violation and the other for the seat belt violation.
During the “Click It or Ticket” program, Troopers will be adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the Commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws.
In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, Troopers throughout Troop C will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.
By buckling up and using child safety seats properly, you significantly increase your chances of surviving a crash. Pennsylvania law also stipulates that children under the age of 8 must be properly secured in a federally approved child safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle. Children aged 2 years and less ·must be in a rear-facing child seat.
To help parents safely transport children, The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks. These checkpoints serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered.
The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations:
Clarion County
Monday, November 22, 2021 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm
Clarion County, Clarion Township
Clarion Ford Dealership
1305 East Main Street, Clarion
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-226-1710
Clearfield County
Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm
Clearfield County, Sandy Township
Spitzer Subaru
1891 Blinker Parkway, DuBois
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-371-4652
Clearfield County
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm
Clearfield County, Clearfield Borough
Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department
108 East Cherry Street, Clearfield
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-857-3800
Elk County
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm
Elk County, Ridgway Borough
PennDOT County Office
32 Saint Leo Avenue, Ridgway
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-776-6136
Forest County
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm
Forest County, Marienville Borough
Marienville Volunteer Fire Department
106 North Forest Street, Marienville
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-927-5253
Jefferson County
Wednesday, November 23, 2021 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm
Jefferson County, Punxsutawney Borough
Central Fire Department
301 East Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-938-0510
McKean County
Monday, November 22, 2021 from 1 0:00am to 2:00pm
McKean County, Smethport Borough
McKean County Children’s Advocacy Center
424 West Main Street, Smethport
Station Phone Number for Appointments:814-368-9230
Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.
For more information on car seat safety and to get a list of state police car seat safety inspection locations and dates, click on the “Public Safety” link at www.psp.state.pa.us.
