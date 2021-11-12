 

Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit Gun Raffle Set for November 26

Friday, November 12, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

245148016_2948507265413570_8918405710874577684_nPINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit will be holding a gun raffle on November 26.

Winners will be drawn via a Facebook live event broadcast from the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Brookville at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 26.

Tickets are $10.00 each. Those interested in tickets can purchase them from Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit members or by contacting them via the Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit Facebook page.

Prizes include a Cold Python S.S 4 1/4″ 357 Mag, a Ruger GP100 S.S 3″ 357 Mag, an American Tactical o/u 20 Gauge Shotgun, a Weatherby Vanguard Sporter 7mm08, and a Ruger 77 Hawkeye 270 Bolt Green Stock.

All prizes will be available for pickup from Gun Town Mountain located on Pittsburgh Road in Franklin.

Proceeds from the raffle benefit Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit, a search and rescue unit that covers Jefferson, Clarion, Forest, Elk, McKean, Clearfield, and Cameron Counties, as well as other outlying areas as needed.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

