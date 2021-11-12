Say What?!: Doorbell Camera Records California Woman Giving Birth on Lawn

CALIFORNIA – A California woman who didn’t have time to make it to the hospital when she went into labor delivered her baby in the front yard — where the entire scene was recorded by her doorbell camera.

Emily Johnson, of Vacaville, said she and her husband, Michael, weren’t in a huge rush to get to the hospital when her contractions started Nov. 4, a week before her due date, because they were 10 minutes apart and the couple’s house is only a 5-minute drive from the hospital.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.