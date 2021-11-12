Kerle Tire Playoff Doubleheader: Union/AC-Valley Battles Smethport; Redbank Takes on Port Allegany; C-93 to Broadcast Central Clarion, Karns City

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Kerle Tire Company Playoff football continues tonight as Union/A-C Valley hosts Smethport and Redbank Valley hosts Port Allegany and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the live action.

(Photo left by Shelly Atzeni, photo right by Madison McFarland)

UNION/AC-VALLEY vs. SMETHPORT

About the game: Mikey Card. Dawson Camper. Caden Rainey. Skylar Roxbury. Ryan Cooper. Zac Cooper. Bailey Crissman. Brody Dittman…To name a few.

The Union/A-C Valley football team has a lot of threats on offense. Each one of those names is capable of making a big play at any time for the Falcon Knights.

At least that’s the hope when second-seeded Union/A-C Valley hosts No. 3 Smethport in the District 9 Class A semifinals Friday night.

Read the full game preview here.

How to watch: The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. with Dustin Kifer and Larry Wiser on the call. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. The stream can be found at exploreClarion.com, D9Sports.com, and exploreVenango.com. It can also be found on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel.

REDBANK VALLEY vs. PORT ALLEGANY

About the game: Redbank Valley (9-1) can put up points with the best of them. First-year quarterback Bryson Bain, a senior, has completed nearly 60% of his passes for 1,451 yards and 25 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

Bain, who just signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has a bevy of weapons at his disposal on an offense that has put up 43 points per game.

Keeping that offensive machine off the field as much as possible is paramount for Port Allegany’s chances.

Read the full game preview here.

How to watch: The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. The stream can be found at exploreClarion.com, D9Sports.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com. It can also be found on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel.

C-93 will be broadcasting the Central Clarion vs. Karns City game. The broadcast can be found at https://www.facebook.com/C93andradio13. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make Explore’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING

ALL SEASONS

BATTERY WAREHOUSE

BAUER TRUCK REPAIR

CARRIER INSURANCE

CLARION COUNTY COMMUNITY BANK

CLARION FORD

CLARION FOREST VNA

CLARION HOSPITAL

COLONY FACTORY CRAFTED HOMES

COUSIN BASILS

DUBROOK

ERIC SHICK AGENCY

FALLER’S FURNITURE

FUN BANK

GATESMAN AUTOBODY

HAGER PAVING

HEETER LUMBER

J&J FEEDS & NEEDS

J&J TRAILER SALES

JANNEY GROUP

KAHLE’S KITCHENS

KERLE TIRE COMPANY

LANDPRO

LAUREL EYE CLINIC

LUTON’S PLUMBING & HEATING

MARK GRAHAM INSURANCE SERVICES

MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET

NEXT STEP THERAPY

OCHS LUMBER

PENN STATE DUBOIS

REDBANK CHEVROLET

RIVERHILL AUTOMOTIVE

SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA

SWEET BASIL

THE ALLEGHENY GRILLE

TIONESTA BUILDERS

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS

WEST PARK REHAB

THE HASKELL HOUSE

ZACHERL MOTORS

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.