Kerle Tire Playoff Doubleheader: Union/AC-Valley Battles Smethport; Redbank Takes on Port Allegany; C-93 to Broadcast Central Clarion, Karns City
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Kerle Tire Company Playoff football continues tonight as Union/A-C Valley hosts Smethport and Redbank Valley hosts Port Allegany and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the live action.
(Photo left by Shelly Atzeni, photo right by Madison McFarland)
UNION/AC-VALLEY vs. SMETHPORT
About the game: Mikey Card. Dawson Camper. Caden Rainey. Skylar Roxbury. Ryan Cooper. Zac Cooper. Bailey Crissman. Brody Dittman…To name a few.
The Union/A-C Valley football team has a lot of threats on offense. Each one of those names is capable of making a big play at any time for the Falcon Knights.
At least that’s the hope when second-seeded Union/A-C Valley hosts No. 3 Smethport in the District 9 Class A semifinals Friday night.
Read the full game preview here.
How to watch: The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. with Dustin Kifer and Larry Wiser on the call. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. The stream can be found at exploreClarion.com, D9Sports.com, and exploreVenango.com. It can also be found on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel.
REDBANK VALLEY vs. PORT ALLEGANY
About the game: Redbank Valley (9-1) can put up points with the best of them. First-year quarterback Bryson Bain, a senior, has completed nearly 60% of his passes for 1,451 yards and 25 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
Bain, who just signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has a bevy of weapons at his disposal on an offense that has put up 43 points per game.
Keeping that offensive machine off the field as much as possible is paramount for Port Allegany’s chances.
Read the full game preview here.
How to watch: The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. The stream can be found at exploreClarion.com, D9Sports.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com. It can also be found on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel.
C-93 will be broadcasting the Central Clarion vs. Karns City game. The broadcast can be found at https://www.facebook.com/C93andradio13. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.
The following local sponsors have signed on to make Explore's Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
