Michael Patton Advising: Do You Have a Tax-Smart Withdrawal Strategy?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Do You Have a Tax-Smart Withdrawal Strategy?
Your plan for drawing down retirement assets could be just as important as your approach to accumulating retirement savings. Experts recommend various methods, such as the so-called 4% rule — withdrawing 4% of your nest egg each year (with adjustments for inflation) — or a three-phase system dividing your assets into groups for short-term, mid-term, and long-term retirement needs.
Before you make any final decisions, it would be wise to consider the tax consequences of your withdrawal strategy. This could be especially tricky if you have multiple accounts subject to different tax treatments. Among the questions you might ask are: (1) Do you want to pay taxes now or later? (2) Should you keep certain funds pursuing growth as long as possible? (3) Could taxable distributions push you into a higher tax bracket or affect the taxability of your Social Security benefits?
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Do-You-Have-a-Tax-Smart-Withdrawal-Strategy.c9800.htm
