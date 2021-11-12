 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Michael Patton Advising: Do You Have a Tax-Smart Withdrawal Strategy?

Friday, November 12, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933-1-1024x681CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Do You Have a Tax-Smart Withdrawal Strategy?

Your plan for drawing down retirement assets could be just as important as your approach to accumulating retirement savings. Experts recommend various methods, such as the so-called 4% rule — withdrawing 4% of your nest egg each year (with adjustments for inflation) — or a three-phase system dividing your assets into groups for short-term, mid-term, and long-term retirement needs.

Before you make any final decisions, it would be wise to consider the tax consequences of your withdrawal strategy. This could be especially tricky if you have multiple accounts subject to different tax treatments. Among the questions you might ask are: (1) Do you want to pay taxes now or later? (2) Should you keep certain funds pursuing growth as long as possible? (3) Could taxable distributions push you into a higher tax bracket or affect the taxability of your Social Security benefits?

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Do-You-Have-a-Tax-Smart-Withdrawal-Strategy.c9800.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.