SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Friday Specials, Charity Pasta Thursdays, Brunch with Santa
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Head to Wanango Country Club for Friday Night Specials, Charity Pasta Thursdays, and Brunch with Santa!
Friday Night Dinner Features
Dine with Wanango this Friday night!
**The dining room will be closed on Saturday night due to a private event.**
This Friday night try the Beer Battered Fish Fry!
Let them know you’re coming by making reservations! Call 814-676-8133 and select option #2. Dinner is open to the public.
BRUNCH with SANTA!
Bring your elves to Wanango Country Club on Sunday, December 5th, or Sunday, December 12th for brunch with Santa!
Seatings are available from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The last seating will be at 2:00 p.m.
The Brunch Buffet will include:
– Bacon
– Sausage
– Fresh Fruit
– Eggs Benedict
– Waffle Station
– Scrambled Eggs
– Honey Glazed Ham
– Home-fried Potatoes
– Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
– Carving Station: Prime Rib
– Assorted Salads, Bagels, Muffins, Scones, Danishes, & Desserts
Brunch costs $32.00 for adults, $12.00 for children (ages 4-12), and is FREE for ages 3 and younger. Tax and gratuity is not included.
Each elf age 12 and under will receive a special gift from Santa!
Reservations are REQUIRED for this event. Call 814-676-8133 and select option #3.
When making a reservation, please leave a message & include your elves’ genders & ages, preferred date & seating time, guest count, & phone number.
Reservations for Brunch with Santa can be emailed to [email protected]
This event is open to the public.
Charity Pasta Thursday
Only one more week is left to support local charities at Wanango’s Charity Pasta Thursday!
Wanango will be serving dinner on Thursday, November 18, from 4:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m. to benefit local charities.
This $19.99 dinner includes all-you-can-eat pasta, sauce, meat topping, and garlic bread. Children’s portions are available for $9.99.
Two dollars from each adult dinner sold will benefit your choice of one of the following charities: Precious Paws Animal Rescue, Barrow Civic Theatre, United Way of Venango County, or Venango County Chamber of Commerce.
The regular menu will also be available.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.