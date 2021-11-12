Steven A. Huff Sr., 71, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in Erie.

Born in Franklin on October 19, 1950, he was a son of the late Richard and Doris Dodd Huff.

Steve was a graduate of Franklin High School. He went on to serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He served as a Sergeant Quang Tri and earned the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Steve worked for over 15 years at the former Joy Manufacturing, then worked at Franklin Service and Supply and finished out his career at SFPC as a welder.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing and had a large collection of Hot Wheels. Steve served for 19 years as the secretary for the Venango Bowling Association.

On November 29, 1969 he married the former Rebecca Melat and she survives.

Also surviving are two children, Steven A. Huff Jr. and his wife Christine of Oil City and April Hayes and her husband Jeremy of Sheffield; four grandchildren, Matthew Huff and his wife Tiffany of Pittsburgh, Brandon Huff of Oil City, Brennin Lester of Sheffield and Gavin Hayes of Sheffield and two brothers, Michael Huff and his wife Cheryl of Oil City and Jack Huff and his wife Donna of Bolingbrook, IL.

Additionally surviving are two sister-in-laws, Linda Wessell and her husband Larry of South Bend, IN and Margaret Lutz and her husband Andrew of Lancaster, his mother-in-law, Patricia Melat of Franklin and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Boyd Melat.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Friday and 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Saturday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel.

Mr. Huff will receive full military honors rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard at the conclusion of the funeral service.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

