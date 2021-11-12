Veterans Honored at North Clarion High School With Processional, Wreath-Laying Ceremony

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Veterans were honored at North Clarion High School with a processional and a wreath-laying ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

At North Clarion High School, a special Veteran’s Day event kicked off at 1:00 p.m. with a processional – the playing of the Star Spangled Banner by the North Clarion High School Band, recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, and a Recognition of Veterans and Military Service Men and Women.

The main speaker for the event was Rodney Griebel, a Lucinda native and North Clarion graduate who enlisted in the Air Force in 1982 and served for 21 years.

Mr. Griebel, who is currently a Department of Defense employee who works as a Space System Engineer and Threat Analyst in Maryland, is the recipient of multiple service awards, including two Meritorious Service Medals, four Commendation Medals, two Achievement Medals, seven Good Conduct Medals, the Army of Occupation Medal, and a National Defense Service Medal.

The ceremony also included the Elementary Chorus singing God Bless America, and the Senior High Chorus singing Give Me America, as well as a recitation of In Flanders Fields by the Junior Historian officers. Fifth- and sixth-grade students also presented on the Meaning of Veterans Day.

The program concluded outdoors with a wreath-laying ceremony by VFW Post 2145, a presentation of the colors, and a rifle salute by the American Legion Post 66 Honor Guard, and the playing of Taps by Maggie Boehme.

Local veterans also gathered for a free meal at the Liberty House Restaurant on Thursday.

The Liberty House Veterans Day meal began in 2018 and while the times for the meal have changed over the years, the tradition has continued drawing veterans from across the local area.

