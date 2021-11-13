‘ArchaeologyX and the Search for the First Americans’ Program Set for November 19

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – “ArchaeologyX and the Search for the First Americans” will be presented at the November 19 meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology.

The program begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building located at the Corner of Main and White Street in Brookville.

The program is free, and the public is invited.

The oldest dated Native American presence in Western Pennsylvania goes back to approximately 14,000 BC.

Finding sites this old, however, is not easy and usually requires a deep testing of stratified soils which is difficult by hand.

Brian Fritz, Principal Archaeological Investigator for Quemahoning LLC, has recently been involved in designing and testing a new invention called the Paleo Digger that utilizes specialized power equipment to easily deep test such sites.

In “ArchaeologyX and the Search for the First Americans,” Fritz will discuss how this operation functions and how it can be used for identifying early sites along the major watersheds in Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact Ken Burkett at 814-849-0077.

