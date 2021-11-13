Clinton Ira Hetrick, age 71 of Tionesta, PA, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, PA.

While his body surrendered to cancer this day, his spirit did not.

Clint was ministered into the Christian faith and very much appreciated the prayers and supports he received.

Clint was born on March 31, 1950 to the late Ira Clinton and Ilo M. (Young) Hetrick in Amberson, PA, his father’s birthday.

He graduated from North Clarion High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman in the U.S. and South Korea.

He retired from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in 2003 with his last position being maintenance leader at Tionesta Dam.

He was also part of the Pittsburgh District Dive Team for many years.

Clint was known for his masonry work (especially with native stone), carpentry, and willingness to lend a hand to others.

He had a passion for hunting and enjoyed relating stories and adventures from many out-of-state trips. He was a member of the Amvets Post #113 of Tionesta.

Clint is survived by his wife Tonia (Brady) Hetrick. Three sons, Nathan Hetrick and his wife Elizabeth of Madison, WI; Josh Hetrick and his wife Sarah of Portland, Oregon; Wayne Brady and his wife Jennifer of Tionesta. One daughter, Kendra Hetrick of Columbus, Ohio. Five grandchildren; Georgiana and Alexandra Hetrick; Austin and Harley Brady and Angelina Kinney.

He is also survived by five siblings Linda O’Laughlin and Dianne Hetrick of Chambersburg, PA; Darlene Walker of Salt Rock, WV; Richard Hetrick and his wife Wilma of Sharpsville, PA; Leonard and his wife Peg Hetrick of Marienville, PA. Many nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the funeral home, 11 am, with Rev. Samuel J. Wagner, Associate Pastor of the Christ United Methodist Church of Franklin, PA, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Amvets Post #113 PO Box 24 Tionesta, PA 16353; or to the American Cancer Society 320 Billmar Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

