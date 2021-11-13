Daniel Michael Welch, of Oil City and Franklin, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 surrounded by loved ones after battling Parkinson’s Disease for almost 30 years.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Arline Lang of Franklin, PA, two children, Thomas Welch and Danielle Welch Zimmer, of Erie, PA, his brother, Patrick, of Oil City, PA, his sister, Mary Ann Welch Cooper, of Cohutta, GA, two grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Helen Veronica Reid Welch and his wife, Martha Poulter Welch.

Daniel was a gifted photographer, lover of the outdoors, music, animals, and a fantastic storyteller.

He worked tirelessly to build a fulfilling life for his family, even when faced with the innumerable challenges of Parkinson’s Disease in his later years.

Daniel served 21 months as an E-3 in the Navy during the Vietnam War on the U.S.S. Oxford and U.S.S. Kitty Hawk.

When returning to the states, he attended college at Arizona State University to seek out a career in photography.

While a photographer, he worked at the Derrick in Oil City, and with the Associated Press.

He also was known for his work capturing life in Amish Country and as a wedding photographer.

In order to care for his family, he also worked for Conair in Franklin and at Seaway Electric in Erie, PA.

He is remembered for being a caring, gentle, and selfless father, grandfather, husband, friend, and partner.

Even when Parkinson’s was doing its worst, he put others before himself.

The family would like to extend its immense gratitude to the following organizations: the Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute for a swift initial diagnosis and then later a life-changing surgery that allowed Daniel to experience one of his life-long dreams: to see Alaska; Northshore Neurology’s team for always looking for a way to treat and support; and finally the outstanding team at the Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center that stood by him until the end. We are forever grateful for their expertise and compassion.

A memorial gathering will be held at The Reinsel Funeral Home at 116 Bissell Avenue in Oil City, PA on Saturday, November 20 from 2pm-4 pm.

Condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

If you wish to contribute a photo, story, or music to the memorial gathering, please visit danwelch.squarespace.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in Daniel’s honor.

