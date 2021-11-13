Holiday Exhibit at Red Brick Gallery Brings Fine Arts to Region

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Red Brick Gallery’s annual holiday art show spotlights four visiting artists featuring their original and master-quality work.

The gallery offers some of the finest cultural experiences in the area, explained John Soroka, Executive Director of the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts.

“Basically, all the artists have at the minimum a national reputation, and many of them international reputations,” he told exploreClarion.com. “So, our calling card has always been quality; tagline, we think of ourselves as the cultural jewel of the region.”

Soroka said the gallery hosts five to six visiting artists’ exhibits over the year, and their current holiday show features work from Art Barlow, Rachel Brosnahan, Barbara Jewel-Propper, and Mari Yobp.

These artists work in mediums as diverse as woodcarvings, fabrics, oil painting, printmaking, and photography.

“To see a number of these things, you’re either going to have to go to Cleveland or Pittsburgh. To have something like this in a rural setting is quite a gem,” Soroka said.

The holiday show began on Saturday, November 6, and will run until Friday, December 19. The Red Brick Art Gallery is open on the weekends, Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m.

The climax of the show will be the reception on Sunday, November 21, following a 2:00 p.m. concert at the Lincoln Hall, ARCA’s center for performing arts, celebrating the organization’s 15 year anniversary. The concert features the piano duo of David Allen Wehr and Cynthia Raim.

In addition to the visiting artists, the gallery hosts an artist cooperative of a dozen artists whose work is on display year round in the ground floor of the building:

Cheri Lee Yarnell

Mark DeWalt

Donna Edmonds

Blanche Hall

Angela Taylor Hardwick

Andy Johnson

Nick. J Karellas

Dennis Keyes

Jason Floyd Lewis

Linda Thompson

Jack and Catherine Trzeciak

Jeffery Calta

“The way the gallery operates is that if you are accepted as an artist cooperative member,” said Soroka, “part of the deal is you are asked to serve a number of shifts during the gallery operating hours.”

The cooperative artists work in all types of mediums, including watercolors and oils, photography, pencil drawings, fiber arts, jewelry, and pottery.

“We’re fortunate to have a group of cooperative artist members who are masters of their craft,” added Soroka.

Interested artists can reach out to the Red Brick Gallery cooperative if they would like to join.

Red Brick Gallery has previously displayed the works of Allegheny-Clarion Valley students.

“We missed a couple of years due to COVID, but each spring we’ve had the students’ artwork exhibited upstairs so they can say, ‘My work’s been in a real gallery,’ and invite their family and friends to come see it,” commented Soroka.

ARCA was founded by Dr. Arthur Steffee and his wife Patricia Steffee with a mission to provide arts and art education in the Allegheny Valley region.

The Steffees were the ones who bought and renovated the RiverStone Estate and built downtown Foxburg’s businesses, Soroka explained.

“We attract an audience from at least a 75-mile radius,” he said. “Foxburg draws (from) the restaurants, the grille, the winery, and the hotel. They draw people from a wide radius, There are people that will stop here from foreign countries as well, and they’re blown away. It’s a beautiful thing to have here in Foxburg.”

The organization is supported through donations and its members. Soroka said the members are crucial to supporting ARCA’s operations.

