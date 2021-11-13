 

Law Enforcement, Residents Pull Together to Locate Suspects Following Assault in Brookville Borough

Saturday, November 13, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-newBROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of multiple law enforcement agencies pulled together with residents in Brookville Borough on Wednesday afternoon to find two suspects who fled after reportedly being involved in an assault.

Brookville Borough Police were dispatched to Memorial Park for a report of an assault around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10.

Police say through the course of the resulting investigation, they determined that three men were involved in a verbal altercation.

According to police, one of the men threatened to shoot the male victim and “gut him like a fish,” and a second man then punched the victim in the jaw, breaking his jaw.

The two suspects reportedly fled the scene before police arrived, one fleeing on foot and the other fleeing on a bicycle.

One suspect was then located on the creek bank near the Pickering Street Bridge and was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was subsequently found to be in possession of a stolen mountain bike, according to police.

The second suspect reportedly fled to a nearby residence, but when police arrived at the residence, he fled out the back door.

Police were then notified by several local residents that the suspect had fled toward Home Town Market.

Brookville Borough Police were then joined by members from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Adult Probation, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Detectives, and Brookville residents, as well as K-9 Iron, in a search for the fleeing suspect.

K-9 Iron subsequently located the suspect hiding in a brush pile. He was then taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Police say both suspects were transported to the Jefferson County Jail, and related charges are pending.

The names of the suspects have not been released.


