Man Accused of Choking, Slapping Woman During Domestic Dispute in Clarion Township

Saturday, November 13, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police,Car,Lights,At,Night,City,Street.,Red,And,BlueCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Corsica man who allegedly choked and slapped a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Township on Thursday night.

Court documents indicate 44-year-old Michael David Bish was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 12, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:56 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of an active domestic incident at a residence on Moon Lane in Clarion Township.

The complaint indicates a known female victim told police she and Michael Bish were in a verbal argument that turned physical when Bish grabbed her by the throat, preventing her from breathing.

The victim reported that Bish then struck her in the face twice with an open hand and threw her to the ground. She told police she then fled to a neighbor’s apartment.

Bish fled the scene prior to police arrival, the complaint notes.

A preliminary hearing for this case has not yet been scheduled.


