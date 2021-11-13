MaryAnn Fleming, age 70, of Summerville, PA died at the Clarion Hospital on November 11, 2021 after a slow decline in her health.

She was born October 11, 1951 in Pittsburgh, PA. MaryAnn was raised in the city and attended an all-girls Catholic School.

As a young girl she was quite artistic and was recognized for her drawings.

She loved the city, but made the move to Clarion with her husband Bob for his career and to raise her son and daughter in the late 70’s.

She traveled the roads between Clarion and Pittsburgh many times to remain in contact with her family and friends there.

One of Mary Ann’s proudest accomplishments was continuing her education as an adult at the Clarion County Vocational School to earn her LPN and working with the elderly as a nurse for many years.

She always enjoyed listening to music, sometimes loud enough to annoy Bob, singing a long and dancing when she was physically able.

She loved her children and grandchildren very much and was so proud of them. She loved her dogs almost as much and rescued a few Saint Bernard’s in her lifetime.

MaryAnn was devoted to her faith as she followed in her mother’s footstep saying her daily prayer books and the Rosary. She felt strongly

the prayer was the answer.

MaryAnn was married to Robert “Bob” Fleming a loving and patient man from Elizabeth, PA on December 28, 1975; they were married for 45 years.

She had one son, Billy Fleming, and one daughter, Rosary Fleming-Pennington, both of Clarion, PA and is survived by all three.

She is also survived by her grandson, Dominic Fleming of Slippery Rock, PA and granddaughter, Gabriella Fleming of Clarion, PA along with her only brother Bob Samson and family of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father William Mahoney whom she lost at age 17 and her mother Ida “Dolly” Mahoney whom never remarried.

There will be no public services.

Arrangements are being handled by Goble Funeral home in Clarion, PA.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

