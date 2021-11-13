Pennie and Earl Lawrence

Pennie A. Lawrence, 75, of Oil City, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca at 1:18 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 following complications of COVID.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 3, 1946, a daughter of Dorothy (Watson) Weingard of Coal Hill and the late Walter Weingard.

She attended Cranberry schools.

Pennie was a member of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Oil City.

She enjoyed collecting snowmen and dolls, and loved the Christmas Holiday. Most of all, she loved her family and Jesus.

She worked at the Presbyterian Home (now Oakwood Heights) for ten years as a unit assistant.

She was married in Venus on July 8, 1964 to Earl K. Lawrence, and he also died on November 7, 2021.

Surviving is her mother, Dorothy Weingard; four children: Pam Exline, Julie Russell and her husband Robbie, Danny Lawrence, and David Lawrence and his wife Jamie; and her grandchildren: Lynnet Neiswonger, Alan Stallsmith, Randy Stallsmith, and Dylan Stallsmith.

She is also survived by her siblings, David Weingard, Joyce Blest, Faye Swartzfager, Frank Weingard, and Vicky Dunkel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pennie is preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her father, Walter Weingard; a brother, Clyde Weingard; and a grandson, Cody Lawrence.

There will be no visitation and a private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

—-

Earl K. Lawrence, 79, of Oil City, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, following complications of Covid.

He was born in Oil City on July 22, 1942, a son of the late Fred and Maye (Whitmer) Lawrence.

He attended Cranberry schools before earning his G.E.D. He served in the U.S. Army for three years.

Mr. Lawrence was a member of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Oil City. He loved Jesus.

Earl played the guitar and sang. He loved to hunt and fish, work on cars, and spend time with his family. He enjoyed fishing at the lake and attending family outings.

He attended the New Castle School of Trade for welding, completing the program on April 14, 1972. He then worked at Chicago Pneumatic Tool (CPT) in Franklin from 1972 until 1983.

He was married in Venus on July 8, 1964 to Pennie A. (Weingard) and she also died on November 7, 2021.

Surviving are four children: Pam Exline, Julie Russell and her husband Robbie, Danny Lawrence, and David Lawrence and his wife Jamie; and his grandchildren: Lynnet Neiswonger, Alan Stallsmith, Randy Stallsmith, and Dylan Stallsmith.

Also surviving are his siblings: Nancy Weaver, Evelyn Bolinger, Judy Wilson (John), Norma Shreve (Don), Nola Dickinson, Richard Lawrence, Ken Lawrence (Darly), and Raymond Lawrence (Teenie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Pennie; his parents, Fred and Maye; two brothers, Paul and Robert Lawrence; and a grandson, Cody Lawrence.

There will be no visitation and a private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

