Police: Corrections Officer Assaulted With Homemade Weapon at SCI Forest

Saturday, November 13, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

sci-forest-imageJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a corrections officer was injured after being assaulted with a homemade weapon at SCI Forest on Tuesday.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:52 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at the SCI Forest facility in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a known suspect injured a corrections officer, identified as a 49-year-old Marienville man, with a homemade sharp-edged weapon at the facility.

The corrections officer suffered several non-life threatening lacerations to his face and neck, according to police.

Related charges are pending.

The suspect’s name was not released.


