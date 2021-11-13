Randy T. Lynch, 56, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at UPMC Medical Center, Pittsburgh, following long term health complications due to being a 20 year cancer survivor.

Randy was born in Franklin, on May 9, 1965, a son of Robert and the late June (Griffin) Lynch.

He was of the Catholic faith. A 1984 graduate of Franklin High School, Randy was an outstanding athlete. He excelled at football, baseball as well as basketball and still holds the school’s record for most points scored in boys basketball.

Randy went on to play basketball as a starter at Westminster College in New Wilmington, earning a B.S. degree in Business and Marketing.

He took great pride in his employment with Johnson and Johnson where he maintained a great sales record.

An avid sports fan, Randy loved March Madness, college football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, playing BINGO, and visiting the casinos with friends.

He loved his family deeply and his two children were his greatest pride and joy.

Randy is survived by two children Marley Lynch of Doylestown, Connor Lynch of Boston, MA; his father Robert Lynch (Robin) of Oil City; a brother Scott Lynch (fiance’ Amanda Fulmer) of Cochranton; two nieces Everly Lynch, Braelyn Fulmer; a nephew Easton Fulmer; and his former wife Evangeline Lynch, whom he married in 1995.

He was preceded in death by his mother, June, in 2001.

Family and friends are invited to join from 11 AM-1 PM on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE, where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 PM with Lou Slautterback officiating.

Randy will be laid to rest in Graham Cemetery, Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4620.

Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.