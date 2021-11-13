Rev. S. “Clair” Heitzenrater, 89, of Corsica, PA, passed away during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, November 10, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was born on July 2, 1932, to the late Burton Love and Edith (Tost) Heitzenrater in Panic, PA. Clair graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1950,

He pursued a life spreading God’s word and graduated from Elohim Bible Institute of Castile, NY in 1976.

Clair married Carelene L. Reed on July 19, 1951, in Mayport, PA; after sixty-nine years of marriage, Carelene preceded Clair in passing on December 27, 2020.

Before his time as a pastor, he worked for Durez Plastics in North Tonawanda, NY, for nineteen and a half years.

He also worked as a life underwriter for Baptist Life in Buffalo, NY, for four years where he was a top salesman for three years.

On June 14, 1976, Clair was ordained a Baptist Minister, he served as pastor at multiple churches including, eleven and a half years with the Mount Pleasant Independent Baptist Church in Corsica, nine and a half years as pastor for the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville, PA, as well as four years as supply pastor for the Bible Baptist Church in Reidsburg, PA.

Clair will be missed dearly by his family and community.

Clair is survived by three children; William Lee Heitzenrater (wife Mary) of Jacksonville, FL; Debra Lynn Simpson (husband John) of Hornell, NY; Sybil Jean Alden (husband Gary) of Oil City, PA; one sibling; Shirley Mae Kuziniar of Coral Springs, Fl; nineteen grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Clair was preceded in passing by three children; Terry Lee Heitzenrater; Rodney Allen Heitzenrater; Clair Eugene Heitzenrater; and four siblings; Burton Heitzenrater Jr.; Betty Burkett; his twin brother, William Blair Heitzenrater; and Mary Jane McGonagle.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am and officiated by Clair’s Grandson-in- law, Pastor Josh Wilson.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 296 US-322 Corsica, PA 15829.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.