Perry Township Gearing Up for the Holidays With Christmas Decorating Contest, Other Special Events

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are several events already lined up in the Perry Township area.

The holiday season will kick off with a Christmas decorating contest in Perry Township beginning on Saturday, December 4, at 9:00 a.m.

Those who wish to unleash their decorating skills to win a prize can register by contacting Jennifer Pollock at 814-229-2988 or [email protected]

All decorations for the contest must be ready by 9:00 a.m. on December 4.

Entries will be highlighted on the Perry Township, Clarion County PA Facebook page.

The community will then vote on a winner on Saturday, December 11, at the Perry Township Firehall, Park Hill, or the at the ballfield tree lighting event. The winner will receive a special treat basket.

The events on December 11 kick off at 10:00 a.m. with a craft and vendor show at the Perry Township Firehall. The show will run until 5:00 p.m.

There will also be a Live Nativity on display from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Park Hill Church -parking lot along Lime Plant Road.

At 4:30 p.m., Park Hill Church will present a play The Greatest Gift of All by Amanda Courson and Sarah Raygoza. The play, which is about a teen learning the real meaning of Christmas, is less than an hour long and is free and open to the public.

The Christmas Tree Lighting with carols and fellowship will take place at 73 Collier Road at 6:00 p.m. with hot cocoa and coffee available beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Rev. Deryl Larsen will lead in a Christmas devotion at the tree lighting.

Park Hill Church will also present The Greatest Gift of All again on Sunday, December 12, at 10:45 a.m.

