The Wellness Report: Navigating Your Health & Wellness Success – Boost Your Energy

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Wellness Report: A guide to help navigate health and wellness success: Boost Your Energy.

GOAL: Helping individuals navigate their health and wellness success, by addressing the most common excuses and learning how to overcome them.

Week 2: “I don’t have enough energy.”

This week, we will address another top excuse in the health and wellness field: “I don’t have enough energy to…”

Something very important about assessing this excuse, is learning the why behind it. It’s classified as an excuse, because in many cases, it’s something that can be altered with the proper efforts.

However, the reason it’s important to understand your why, is to ensure that it’s not a reason rather than an excuse (a justifiable medical condition, etc.). This particular excuse is the epidemy of “The Vicious Cycle” – If I prioritize self-care, I’ll have more energy, but I don’t have enough energy to prioritize self-care.

So, let’s break this down, and see if we can help nix this excuse and get one step closer to a happier, healthier you!

Timing

Prioritizing your health and wellness needs in your weekly schedule is often a missing piece.

We have a tendency to bump it to the bottom of the list – if it even makes it on the list at all – by the time we get to it, there’s nothing left in the tank. Sometimes, this is a trial-and-error attempt, learning where to place your self-care, so that it provides support to the rest of your schedule, rather than taking away from it.

For example, maybe getting morning workouts in before your day starts, will get you up and going and provide better energy throughout the rest of the day. Or, maybe sucking up a little extra energy on Sunday for meal-prep, will save you time throughout the week, and provide better energy overall because your have more consistent nutrition.

Exercise

Starting out, or starting over, is no joke. When you are feeling drained, diving into a physical workout that you have no genuine interest in is not exactly ideal. Even if you are the most die hard fitness guru out there, there are still going to be days where your just not feeling it. But when you get in the mindset, find your niche, and get consistent. Even the worst days are doable.

You have to want it and believe in yourself and what you are working towards. You have to enjoy it (even if it’s a love-hate) and be on the right level. And, most importantly, in regards to finding and maintaining the energy, you have to make a game plan and stick to it. If you can put these three things together, this is where you will see and feel the progress and changes in your energy levels.

Fuel (Nutrition & Hydration)

Fuel the fire: This is one of the biggest culprits for low energy levels. No rocket science here, just plain and simple…If you are not consuming the proper nutrition or hydration, your body is not running at optimum efficiency. All systems involved are dependent on this fuel, and when deprived, improper, or indulged, your body WILL let you know. The problem is we don’t properly respond, leading to a downfall of wear and tear.

Sometimes, media and advertising make it very hard to wrap you head around what is best for you. This diet, that program, this shake, that plan, and all the ever-changing “best and worst.”

When it comes to low energy levels, in many cases you’re just not following the basics. Maybe it’s meal skipping, maybe it’s too much sugar, maybe you’re lacking important micronutrients. If you feel like your nutrition is off, this could be your ticket to a huge uptick in energy. Tracking your nutrition is the most important start, whether you plan to do your own research, or seek help. This will allow you, or a professional, to analyze what your current habits are, and what you are missing.

If you plan to look into this on you own, use valid resources.

News and social media are not the answer. Look for the science, not the opinion. If you decide to seek help, be cautious to choose a nutrition-specific, educated professional, that will be able to provide you the proper knowledge and support that you need.

Mental Health

Negativity. Anxiety. Stress. Depression…all of these emotions play a huge role in sucking the energy right out from under us.

Mental exhaustion leads directly to physical exhaustion and can quickly do a number on a body. This isn’t always a visible demon. In some cases, we tell ourselves “I’m fine, it’s fine” so often, that we trick ourselves into believing it, and the demon gets to stay and wreak its havoc from the inside out.

Acknowledging the true status of our mental health is one of the most important things we can do in taking steps towards achieving overall wellness. Imagine the amount of energy you would have, if you were free from all the “work” of negative emotions.

Take control: Use your strengths to grow in your weaknesses. Acknowledge your negative emotions and give yourself time and grace to boot them out the door. There are more details in this area of wellness, but for the focus of addressing low energy levels, the goal is to assess and address your mental health. When you can clear the slate – or at least start to – you’ll free up both mental and physical energy.

Here’s what it boils down to:

Figure out what is robbing you of your energy, and make the choice to fix it. To take the dive, you’re going to have to dig deep and decide how bad do you want it, and what you are willing to do to get there. The initial phases of overcoming this excuse can take it’s toll, and you need to be committed to make it work.

Take a deep breath. Focus. Picture It. Plan It. Execute It. No Excuses!

Submitted by: Kristy Droske MS, CHWC, CPT, CES, CSS, Owner/Operator of No Excuses Training & Coaching, [email protected], 814-541-0129

