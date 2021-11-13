Main Street Emporium Sign Covers Wein’s

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Covering the shadow of the old Wein’s building on Main Street, a new sign for Main Street Emporium was installed on Friday morning.

Amy and Joe Scarnati, owners of Dan Smith’s, purchased the Wein’s building in May and moved their store to the new Main Street location after extensive renovations and have renamed it “Main Street Emporium.”

“It was a lot of work, but it was worth it,” Lisa Heller, who manages Dan Smith’s in Clarion, told exploreClarion.com.

“We saw the potential in a building that had been here for over 100 years,” said Amy Scarnati. “And, we just didn’t want it to be empty…And, we wanted to own the space that we were in.”

The interior remodeling process to convert the building from a clothing store to a candy shop began after the late May Wein’s sale and was completed in August.

“We spent a lot of time demolitioning everything that was in here,” said Joe Scarnati. “We filled two very large roll-off containers with demo material. Lots of people to thank here that helped us. Our painter Todd MacBeth, Max Heller, the contractor Bill McMillan.”

The new Dan Smith’s location features everything sold at the old store, as well as new some new products.

Apart from an expanded gift selection, Dan Smith’s now has ice cream and milkshakes.

“Dan Smith’s started back in the ice cream business back in the 50s,” explained Joe. “We actually found a local manufacturer in Kersey, they go by Brandy Camp Creamery. What we incorporated into it was Dan Smith’s candies into some of the ice cream. You can buy peanut butter meltaway ice cream, you can buy butter brickle with our toffee, chocolate peanut butter bar ice cream. So, it’s a neat twist.”

The Emporium includes Dan Smith’s Candies and Gifts, The Sugar Tree Boutique and Co., and Antiques & Collectibles.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.