 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Wendell Heeter, Jr.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Wendell Heeter, Jr., age 70 of Castalia, Ohio and formerly of Knox, passed away on Thursday November 11, 2021, at his home, following a sudden illness.

Born August 19, 1951, in Kane, he was a son of Twila Fitzgerald Heeter and the late Wendell Heeter, Sr and graduated from Keystone High School in 1969.

He retired from Trumbull Corporation as a superintendent and was a member of the Carpenter’s Union #2274.

Wendy enjoyed camping, fishing on Lake Erie with his wife, and owned and captained his own fishing charter. He loved to play golf.

Wendy is survived by his mother, Twila Heeter of Knox; a daughter, Britt Eaton and her husband, Bryan, of Grove City and two granddaughters, Rylee and Morgan.

He is also survived by two sisters, Karlene Kimes and her husband, Von, of Knox and Lori Lawrence of North Carolina.

In addition to his father, Wendy was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Jones Heeter; his son, Ryan Heeter, and his brother, Craig Heeter.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 Monday, November 15, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in the funeral home with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will follow in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Wendy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.