Wendell Heeter, Jr., age 70 of Castalia, Ohio and formerly of Knox, passed away on Thursday November 11, 2021, at his home, following a sudden illness.

Born August 19, 1951, in Kane, he was a son of Twila Fitzgerald Heeter and the late Wendell Heeter, Sr and graduated from Keystone High School in 1969.

He retired from Trumbull Corporation as a superintendent and was a member of the Carpenter’s Union #2274.

Wendy enjoyed camping, fishing on Lake Erie with his wife, and owned and captained his own fishing charter. He loved to play golf.

Wendy is survived by his mother, Twila Heeter of Knox; a daughter, Britt Eaton and her husband, Bryan, of Grove City and two granddaughters, Rylee and Morgan.

He is also survived by two sisters, Karlene Kimes and her husband, Von, of Knox and Lori Lawrence of North Carolina.

In addition to his father, Wendy was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Jones Heeter; his son, Ryan Heeter, and his brother, Craig Heeter.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 Monday, November 15, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in the funeral home with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will follow in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Wendy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

