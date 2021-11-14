A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 36. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 30. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

