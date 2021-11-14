All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Dick Morrison
Dick Morrison served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Richard H. “Dick” Morrison
Born: September 5, 1935
Died: October 9, 2021
Hometown: Venus, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Dick served his country in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957 in the 28th Infantry Division as a morning reports clerk.
He was stationed in South Carolina, Colorado, and Germany. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.
He also served his community through his membership of the Venus United Evangelical Church, serving as Lay Leader and Awana Leader for many years.
He was laid to rest in the Venus Cemetery where full military honors were accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard following his funeral service conducted by his son, Pastor Lloyd Morrison.
Click here to view a full obituary.
