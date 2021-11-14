Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Make your next pizza night a little healthier with this cauliflower pizza crust recipe!

Ingredients

1-1/2 heads cauliflower (about 1-1/2 pounds), chopped (about 6 cups)

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese



1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese1 large egg, lightly beaten1 teaspoon dried oregano1 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Working in batches, place cauliflower in a food processor; process until finely ground.

-Transfer to a large microwave-safe bowl; repeat with remaining cauliflower. Microwave, covered, until cauliflower is tender, about 8 minutes. When cool enough to handle, squeeze dry; return to bowl.

-Stir in remaining ingredients until combined. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Press and shape the cauliflower mixture into a 10-inch circle or 13×6-in. oval.

-Bake until edges are browned, 20-25 minutes. Top as desired; bake until toppings are heated through, 10-12 minutes longer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.