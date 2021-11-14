Clarion University Wrestling: Golden Eagles Take Two of Three at Davidson Quad

DAVIDSON, N.C. – The Golden Eagle wrestling team opened up the dual match season on Saturday, taking two of three duals at the Davidson Quad. Clarion (2-1) dropped their first match of the day, falling 27-10 to 19th-ranked Rutgers before beating Chattanooga 22-16 and Davidson 29-12.

Rutgers 27, Clarion 10

125: No. 26 Dylan Shawver (RU) def. Joey Fischer (CLAR) Dec. 5-3

133: No. 13 Sammy Alvarez (RU) def. Alex Blake (CLAR) MD 9-0



141: No. 4 Sebastian Rivera (RU) def. Seth Koleno (CLAR) TF 21-5149: No. 27 Michael VanBrill (RU) def. No. 23 Brent Moore (CLAR) Dec. 6-1157: Trevor Elfvin (CLAR) def. No. 32 Robert Kanniard (RU) Dec. 7-3165: Cam Pine (CLAR) def. Andrew Clark (RU) MD 8-0174: John Worthing (CLAR) def. No. 7 Jackson Turley (RU) Dec. 12-6184: No. 5 John Poznaski (RU) def. Ryan Weinzen (CLAR) Dec. 5-2197: Nov. 14 Greg Bulsak (RU) def. Will Feldkamp (CLAR) MD 8-0285: Boone McDermott (RU) def. Austin Chapman (CLAR) Dec. 6-0

Recap: The Golden Eagles squared off with one of the top teams in the nation but managed to take three bouts from the 19th-ranked Scarlet Knights, including one of the most impressive wins of the day by John Worthing. The redshirt sophomore earned a 12-6 decision over Jackson Turley, who entered the day as the seventh-ranked 174-pounder in the nation. Trevor Elfvin recorded the first of his two wins on the day, beating 32nd-ranked Robert Kanniard by an 8-3 decision, and Cam Pine majored Andrew Clark at 165 pounds with an 8-0 shutout.

The Scarlet Knights took the other seven bouts on the mat, though, posting bonus points in four of those. The clincher came at 184 pounds, when John Poznaski defeated Ryan Weinzen to put the result out of reach for the Golden Eagles.

Clarion 22, Chattanooga 16

125: Fabian Gutierrez (Chattanooga) over Joey Fischer (Clarion) (Dec 3-2)

133: Brayden Palmer (Chattanooga) over Alex Blake (Clarion) (MD 8-0)

141: Franco Valdes (Chattanooga) over Seth Koleno (Clarion) (Dec 5-2)

149: Grant Lundy (Chattanooga) over Brent Moore (Clarion) (Dec 3-1)

157: Trevor Elfvin (Clarion) over Weston Wichman (Chattanooga) (Fall 6:50)

165: Cameron Pine (Clarion) over Caleb Waddell (Chattanooga) (Fall 5:30)

174: John Worthing (Clarion) over Carial Tarter (Chattanooga) (Dec 4-2)

184: Matthew Waddell (Chattanooga) over Ryan Weinzen (Clarion) (Dec 3-1)

197: Will Feldkamp (Clarion) over Thomas Sell (Chattanooga) (MD 11-1)

285: Austin Chapman (Clarion) over Grayson Walthall (Chattanooga) (Dec 3-2)

Recap: Clarion turned the tables in their second dual of the day, splitting the 10 bouts with the Mocks but getting the win thanks to two wins by fall and a major decision. Chattanooga won the first four bouts of the day, including a major decision at 133 pounds, to take a 13-0 lead in the dual. Elfvin broke their momentum with a pin over Weston Wichman, turning and flattening him with just 10 seconds remaining in the third period for six team points and much-needed life in the match. Pine followed him with a third-period pin of his own, finishing off Caleb Waddell just 30 seconds into the last frame to cut the lead to 13-12.

Worthing kept the good feelings going with a decision over Carial Tarter at 174 pounds, putting the Golden Eagles ahead in the team match 15-13. Matthew Waddell recorded a decision of his own at 184 to put the Mocks back on top, but Will Feldkamp scored a crucial blow to their hopes with an 11-1 major decision at 197 pounds that made it 19-16. Still needing a win at 285 to ensure victory, Austin Chapman put away Grayson Walthall in a low-scoring heavyweight bout, winning by 3-2 decision.

Clarion 29, Davidson 12

125: Joey Fischer (Clarion) over Hale Robinson (Davidson) (Fall 3:50)

133: Kyle Gorant (Davidson) over Alex Blake (Clarion) (Dec 6-0)

141: Seth Koleno (Clarion) over Gavin Damasco (Davidson) (Dec 6-5)

149: Brent Moore (Clarion) over David Loniewski (Davidson) (Fall 0:59)

157: Bryce Sanderlin (Davidson) over Trevor Elfvin (Clarion) (Dec 3-1)

165: Cameron Pine (Clarion) over Jaden Hardrick (Davidson) (Dec 6-1)

174: John Worthing (Clarion) over Steven Newell (Davidson) (Fall 2:43)

184: Gavin Henry (Davidson) over Ryan Weinzen (Clarion) (Dec 5-3)

197: Will Feldkamp (Clarion) over Owen Vietmeier (Davidson) (TF 21-6 5:55)

285: Mitchell Trigg (Davidson) over Austin Chapman (Clarion) (TB-3 4-1)

Recap: The Golden Eagles eliminated most if not all drama in their late dual with the Wildcats, winning three of the first four bouts – including two by fall. The first pin came from Joey Fischer, who notched his second win by fall of the season with a second-period pin over Hale Robinson. After Seth Koleno defeated Gavin Damasco by a 6-5 decision at 141 pounds, Brent Moore logged his first win of the day, pinning David Loniewski just 59 seconds into the bout for his third pin of the year.

Pine earned a decision at 165 pounds and Worthing capped off his exciting day with a first-period pin over Steven Newell to make it 24-6. Feldkamp wrapped up the winning for Clarion with a tech fall over Owen Vietmeier, beating him 21-6 to put a punctuation mark on the Golden Eagles’ afternoon.

For more information on the wrestlers mentioned, visit https://clariongoldeneagles.com/news/2021/11/13/wrestling-takes-two-of-three-at-davidson-quad.aspx.

