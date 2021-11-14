East Brady Area ‘We Believe Light-Up Night’ Set for December 4

EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – The East Brady Area “We Believe Light-Up Night” will be held on Saturday, December 4.

(Pictured above: 2019 Light-Up Night with Christmas carolers from Mother Goose Christian Preschool.)

“We Believe” activities include Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence located at 421 Kelly’s Way hosting a Sloppy Joe lunch, rummage sale, and sales of Ice Jam from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Mortimer’s Music and Antiques located at 304 Third Street will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with antiques and collectibles for sale. A 50/50 raffle will be offered to benefit the East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) projects with tickets on sale at Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence and at the Light-Up Night festivities.

The fun begins at the Farmer’s National Bank parking lot adjacent to the Veterans’ Memorial Park on Kelly’s Way.

From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., coffee, hot chocolate, fresh-popped popcorn, and handmade cookies will be available. Watch for Santa and Mrs. Claus to arrive by rescue boat escorted by the East Brady Fire Company volunteers. The East Brady Baptist Church will be offering photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and treat bags will be provided by the East Brady Riverfest committee.

The highlight of the day will be the Light-Up festivities at the Veteran’s Memorial Park starting at 5:00 p.m. with a greeting from the EBADC President and a welcome from the East Brady Borough Council President followed by the invocation by the East Brady mayor. A local veteran will be recognized by the American Legion. Christmas carolers from Mother Goose Christian Preschool and several local soloists will entertain as holiday trees and candles are lit.



(Pictured above: 2019 Light-Up Night.)

New for 2021 is the luminary that will be lit on Christmas Eve. Luminaries will be placed across the Sergeant Carl F. Curran II Bridge, in front of local churches and homes. All are encouraged to participate!

2021 Holiday events are co-sponsored by the East Brady Area Development Corporation and East Brady Borough.

