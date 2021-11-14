Jennifer Alden Wesner: A Tumultuous Political Career

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Jennifer Alden Wesner’s political career is one for the history books of Clarion County.

(Pictured above: Jennifer Wesner’s photograph from a newspaper ad during her run for Knox mayor.)

Known for her controversial lifestyle and forceful personality, Wesner served as mayor of Knox from 1973 to 1977 after winning a write-in campaign. She ran for Clarion County Sheriff twice during the 80s, as well as Pennsylvania Governor in 1978 and President of the United States in 1988. She was even Pennsylvania State Constable, winning elections in 1984 and 1990.

Born in Nickleville in 1934, Wesner first came to prominence in 1973 when she became mayor of Knox in a stunning write-in landslide victory winning 117 to 89.

In her autobiography, Madame Mayor, Wesner writes she was approached by a local friend who urged her to run for the position, citing the need to “rattle the cage” in town.

She states she spent all the day at the polls, campaigning for herself, and when she heard she won, she was approached by two Knox Borough councilmembers who told her they were going to contest the election.

“The judge told them he found no reason to forfeit the elections and as far as he knew it was conducted within the law,” Wesner writes. “The ballots were properly counted and, in his personal opinion, he felt my becoming mayor would benefit the town.”

Her four-year mayoralty she described as one of the worst times of her life due to the conflict with the borough council.

She writes downtown parking meters were always a point of contention, but that her complaints were shut down by the council.

Additionally, the Petrolia Street streetlight was another issue that gave her trouble. Even after residents presented the council with a petition to install a streetlight, there was no action on it. Wesner says she paid for one to be installed herself, for it to be later stolen.

“It was becoming a clash of personalities more than issues,” she writes. “It seemed they objected to my lifestyle; the mini-skirts I wore, the sports cars I drove, even the clown magic show I performed for children and charity…If I had not grown up in the borough and had come as a stranger perhaps their objections would have some foundation. Everyone knew me. My actions, public or private, should not come as a surprise to anyone.”

In 1976, seminude photographs of Wesner were published in various magazines without her consent, and became a large scandal during her time as mayor and created an unfair reputation that follower her afterward.

She describes in her book she was friends with a photographer during the 1960s and would model for him occasionally. She says he “wore [me] down. Little by little over the years I began to disrobe.”

She agreed to pose topless with the understanding the photos were not for publication.

Years later, while Wesner was mayor, the photographer had them published without her permission.

She was summoned to a meeting of the borough council where the police chief and other council members berated her for the incident, but writes, “Before the name calling could begin in earnest, I conjured up all the dignity I could muster and left.”

There were threats of impeachment, but Wesner remained borough mayor. However, the later parts of her years as mayor were tumultuous to use an understatement.

Wesner says her sports car was stolen and burned and she was blamed for a surprising increase in violent crime in Knox.

“To say I was relieved when my four years of contentious hell finally ended was to say the least,” she writes. “My family had suffered with me and because of me. The constant stress put me in the hospital five times.”

This would not be the end of her political career.

Just a few years after her stint as mayor, Wesner ran for governor of the commonwealth and garnered 36,770 votes in the Democratic primary.

“If nothing else, my candidacy could be a warning to men that if they don’t shape up, women might just take over,” she told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Wesner told the newspaper she accepted no donations and did no advertising except for printing bumper stickers.

Later on, in 1980 and 1984, Wesner ran for Clarion County Sheriff and lost both times. However, she did win the election for constable in 1984 and held that office until at least 1996.

In 1988, she ran for president, and though she did not make it out of the Democratic primary, she did garner attention.

Patti Burns, a reporter with KDKA, interviewed her during the run, and both the Pittsburgh Press and Lehigh Valley’s The Morning Call wrote stories on her.

The Morning Call wrote she woke up early at 4:30 a.m. everyday to garner enough signatures for her petition to run, and had only about $400.00 in campaign funds.

Wesner ran on a strong anti-trickle-down economics platform and was pro-farmer. She was also anti-abortion, pro-gun rights, and gay marriage and an admirer of Rev. Jesse Jackson.

According to Wesner’s autobiography, though she was never going to win, she writes that was not the point of her running.

“My intention was to draw attention, through newspaper articles, to the problems we faced in Western Pennsylvania…We need government help; tax incentives for new industries to locate here, government subsidies for constriction, programs to train the employable, and increased aid for education. I have constantly spoken out in letters to Harrisburg and newspaper articles asking for help but, I am sorry to say, I have had little success.”

Wesner passed peacefully on August 17, 2014.

This article is part of an ongoing historical series of Clarion County.

Information was provided by the Clarion County Historial Society

Sources for this article include articles from the Pittsburgh Press, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and The Morning Call.

Wesner’s autobiography, Madame Mayor, was also crucial for this article..

